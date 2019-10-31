Separate murders rock Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – Two different fatal shootings rang out in Killeen Wednesday night just minutes apart from each other.

One claimed the life of a 19-year-old man at the 3900 block of Old FM-440 Road. The other, just a few miles away on Reese Creek Road, killed a 48-year-old man attempting to help a woman.

The 19-year-old man was found in the parking lot of a townhouse complex. When residents discovered his body just before 10:00 p.m., they called 911- but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital just over an hour later.

Detectives have not named a suspect, but urge citizens to give any information they may have to the Bell County Crime Stoppers, offering a $1,000 reward to anyone giving information leading to an arrest.

The other shooting in town rocked a normally quiet neighborhood.

“I heard a woman yell, ‘Please help! Oh my God, please help!’ And it wasn’t a yell because it was, I mean, several houses down. It was a scream, of course,” one neighbor says. “I think that’s when all of the neighbors knew not to go outside. Something was just drastically wrong.”

The scream came after an altercation between the woman and the suspect. When a man came to the woman’s defense, the suspect shot him. Afterwards, the suspect forced the woman into a car and released her in Round Rock.

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect with the help of the U.S. Marshals, and the suspect is currently in the Killeen City Jail.