Seven arrested in overnight College Station car burglaries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Tips to College Station Police have led to the arrest of seven people in overnight car burglaries.

The department posted on social media Thursday night that two separate groups – seven total burglars – were arrested overnight. Group #1 targeted unlocked cars at area apartment complexes and took currency, a firearm and other property. Group #2 broke windows at hotels and took currency and a firearm.

Three Hallettsville, Texas residents were each charged with two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana: 19-year-old Conrad Damon-Malakai Powell, 18-year-old Christian William Gonzales, and 20-year-old Cameron Gage McAfee. Additional charges are possible.

Conrad Damon-Malakai Powell.

Christian William Gonzales.

Cameron Gage McAfee. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Four Houston residents were each charged with four counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Theft of a Firearm: 19-year-old Courtney De Sean Davis, 21-year-old Juanzarian Devashay Bowles, 20-year-old Marcus Shamane McLemore, and 18-year-old Devin Markel Moore.

Courtney De Sean Davis.

Juanzarian Devashay Bowles.

Marcus Shamane McLemore.

Devin Markel Moore. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Davis, Bowles, and Moore were found to be documented gang members, and were also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Moore was also charged with Failure to Identify and was arrested on two Harris County warrants for Vehicle Burglary. Additional charges are possible.

Anyone who has a vehicle that was broken into can call (979) 764-3600 to file a report.

Source: College Station Police Department