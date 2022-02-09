KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Fire Department and Fort Hood Fire Department helped put out a residential fire on Garth Drive Wednesday afternoon.

One adult and three children were at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported – but there are seven total occupants of the home who have been displaced, and the home is uninhabitable.





(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to provide any assistance they may need.

A passerby called in the fire after seeing black smoke coming from the garage area. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the structure. The cause is under investigation.

Source: City of Killeen