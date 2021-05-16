Seven year old Lampasas boy battling rare cancer

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Like any little seven year old boy, Cj loves to play with all things cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Earlier this year he went to the doctor to get an X ray for a sore ankle after he fell playing with his mom.

“That’s when we found his diagnosis Ewing Sarcoma,” says CJ’s mom Liz McKusick.

Ewing Sarcoma is a rare cancer which is causing his leg to be amputated.

“We started chemo therapy within a matter of weeks and he just got an amputation on May 10th,” says McKusick.

Heart of Texas Mopar hosted CJ’s Battle Benefit Sunday afternoon in Copperas Cove, they asked all car, truck, and motorcycle enthusiasts to come out and support CJ.

“We heard the struggles on a young man going through cancer treatment, we heard the lost of one of his limbs and at the same time our group came out to make a donation,” says Christopher Scriven, road captain of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association group in Killen.

They were able to raise over $20,000 in raffle tickets, live auctions, and selling t-shirts, that will go towards CJ’s medical bills.

“There are no words to express how grateful we are for everything, our community has completely backed us up.” says McKusick.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association group helps out people in their community whether it be a veteran in need or a family in need. They were able to also help Jerry Price, a three time cancer survivor.

“Living with cancer for the last five years has made me understand what it’s like, what you don’t want it to be like and what you have to live with,” says cancer survivor Jerry Price.

Price says he is grateful for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association group for helping him during a difficult time in his life, and hopes to be able to pay it forward.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like being a child and having cancer and I just really wanted to come and show my support,” says price.

If you are able to and would like to make a donation you can donate to their Gofundme or PayPal. You can continue reading about CJ’s battle on CJ’s Angels Facebook Page.