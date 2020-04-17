Seven years ago a massive explosion shook the town of West

FILE – This April 18, 2013 aerial file photo shows the remains of a nursing home, left, apartment complex, center, and fertilizer plant, right, destroyed by an explosion at a fertilizer plant in West, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Seven years ago a massive explosion at a chemical fertilizer plant shook the small town of West and left fifteen people, most volunteer firefighters and first responders dead.

200 people in the area were hurt after 30 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded. Hundreds of homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed – including three of the town’s schools.

The explosion was heard forty miles away.

Since then the town has rebuilt many of the damaged structures, including damaged schools and a nearby nursing home.

Streets and even the town’s water system was damaged.

Six months ago the West City Council approved a plan on to remove the slab for the old intermediate school damaged in the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion.

The Council also voted to demolish the old baseball field, track, and Trojan Field because the school district no longer uses the facilities.

Those who died in the explosion were: Morris Bridges, Perry Calvin, Jerry Dane Chapman, Cody Frank Dragoo, Kenneth Harris, Adolph Lander, James Matus, Judith Ann Monroe, Joseph Pustejovsky, Cyrus Adam Reed, Mariano C. Saldivar, Kevin William Sanders, Douglas Snokhous, Robert Snokhous and William Uptmor, Jr.