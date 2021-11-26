Several boxes of shoes stolen from Waco Academy Sports + Outdoors

WACO, Texas – A group of people came running out of Academy Sports + Outdoors with several boxes of shoes on Friday.

As the men ran out of the store, Director James Donaldson yelled to one of the thieves that he left his phone and to come back – instead they jumped into the car.

They started to backup – almost hitting other cars – before driving off on the street. The vehicle was a gray-ish Nissan SUV.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley says theft on Black Friday happens frequently in stores and homes, “Stores are stocked. These criminals know that. They are going to want those high-ticketed items that everyone wants. So they are going to try and steal it for themselves, and maybe sell it at a higher price. [This is} Something that we see all throughout the year. This is a time of year were it does pick up.”

Police did arrive on the scene, and FOX 44 News shared the vehicle footage to assist in the investigation.