Several cases of COVID-19 reported at a Temple preschool center

The Bell County Health District says several cases of COVID-19 have been reported in association with The Peanut Gallery PreSchool on Saulsbury Drive in Temple.

Dr. Amanda Chadwell says most of the cases are from the same family. She says the operators have been told how to clean and sanitize the center, as well as how to keep those with the virus from returning for the next two weeks.

The Health District says The Peanut Gallery is reaching out to the people impacted and is working to address the concerns.

FOX44 News reached out to The Peanut Gallery for comment. A message on the center’s phone system says it will be closed until June 15th.