LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Several cases of COVID-19 reported at a Temple preschool center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bell County Health District says several cases of COVID-19 have been reported in association with The Peanut Gallery PreSchool on Saulsbury Drive in Temple.

Dr. Amanda Chadwell says most of the cases are from the same family. She says the operators have been told how to clean and sanitize the center, as well as how to keep those with the virus from returning for the next two weeks.

The Health District says The Peanut Gallery is reaching out to the people impacted and is working to address the concerns.

FOX44 News reached out to The Peanut Gallery for comment. A message on the center’s phone system says it will be closed until June 15th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44