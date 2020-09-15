Several Central Texans arrested in drug ring bust

Federal, state, and local authorities arrested six people Tuesday who are suspected in playing a role in a methamphetamine drug ring.

The suspects are 51-year-old Rodney Macpherson of Temple, 30-year-old Anna Ruetz of Waco, 30-year-old Blake Deann Blanchard of Gatesville, 55-year-old Shae Lynn Rice of McGregor, 41-year-old Lamarcus Minter of Moody, and 34-year-old Roberto Gonzalez of McGregor.

A seventh person, 46-year-old Ulysses Lopez of McGregor, was already in state custody.

All are accused of being connected to a drug ring which has sold meth throughout Central Texas since May 2019.

Along with Tuesday’s arrests, authorities have 15 other people in custody, and have seized two kilograms of meth and three firearms.

If found guilty, they all face anywhere between five and 40 years in federal prison.