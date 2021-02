A house fire in Lorena had firefighters from several different departments busy this morning.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt by the flames.

Firefighters from 5 fire departments work on a house fire in Lorena

This happened in the 12600 block of Chapel in Lorena. Firefighters from Hewitt, Woodway, Robinson, and Bruceville-Eddy went to help the team from Lorena.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.