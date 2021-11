Several Killeen road closures planned for last two weeks of November

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads during the last two weeks of November as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line.

The following are the scheduled closures for the next two weeks:

· Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive, on Monday November 22 and Tuesday, November 23, including overnight.

· Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive, on Monday November 22 and Tuesday, November 23, including overnight.

· Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive, on Monday November 22 through Wednesday, November 24, including overnight.

· Shoemaker Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Sherman Drive, on Monday November 22 through Wednesday, November 24, including overnight.

· Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive, on Monday November 22 through Wednesday, November 24, including overnight.

· Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive, on Saturday, November 27, Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30 – including overnights.

· Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive, on Saturday, November 27, Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30 – including overnights.

· Jerome Drive, from Westcliff Road to Ridglea Court, on Saturday, November 27, Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30 – including overnights.

· Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive, on Monday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 1, including overnight.

All work is weather permitting, and roads will be open to local traffic only.

There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide vehicles around the work zones and closures. Travelers are asked to use caution, and to obey the traffic control devices.

Source: City of Killeen