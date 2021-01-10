Several school districts cancel or delay classes on Monday, January 11th

KILLEEN, Texas – Due to weather and road conditions, several school districts made the decision to delay classes or cancel school on Monday, January 11th.

“Killeen ISD along with most school districts have an admin procedure that helps really make the decision if a school delay or closure is needed and that involves monitoring roadways actually going out and driving certain areas we know are bad for weather, whether that involves rain and/or ice and snow.” says Taina Maya, chief communications and marketing officer of Killen ISD.

The decision to cancel school was not done lightly.

“We want to make sure that if they’re traveling to school that first bit of the day that they can do that safely. If not, that’s where the decision is made so if anything it’s always the safety of our students and faculty and really the community of which we make those decisions to go ahead and cancel school for tomorrow on Monday.” says Maya.

School districts will continue to update their plans throughout the night and into the morning.

“We want our families to take it safe, even if things start to kind of loosen up a little bit in the area, the snow melts and the temperatures to start to rise, please take this as a safety precaution.” says Maya.