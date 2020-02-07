Several shootings in Waco have locals on edge

WACO, Texas- A house on Ethel Avenue has been under fire twice in two days and under attack for almost a week.

“Last Saturday I was asleep and I heard a noise. So I woke up and someone had thrown a rock in the front window of my house,” says Janet Harris, the homeowner.

Neighbors are concerned for their safety.

“It’s frightening. It’s scary to live in a neighborhood where someone goes around shooting,” says a woman who lives near Harris.

“I’m scared and nervous to go to sleep tonight. I don’t know if they’re coming back to shoot us up or whatever. But I hope whoever it is they just catch him. It’s crazy,” says Harris.

Two other shootings in Waco, one in the Mountainview are on Wednesday and another near 28th and Colonial Thursday night, have left everyone on edge.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that these shootings are connected.

“So we’re definitely looking into the connection of all of them. Just haven’t been able to say one way or another whether or not they actually are connected,” says Officer Garen Bynum, with the Waco Police Department.

The Waco Police Department does want people to know they shouldn’t be concerned about the shootings so far.

“At this point we still think that they’re isolated incidents. We still think that the general public is safe. I don’t want to say that we’re not. Like I said we think they are very isolated incidents,” says Bynum.

“We’ve lived in this neighborhood for 17 years and its real quiet. Nothing like this has ever happened. This is the first time this has happened over here,” says Harris.