Severe storms sweep through Central Texas on Wednesday

WACO, Texas – Severe storms swept through Central Texas early Wednesday morning, leaving behind some damage.

Strong winds up to 65 MPH took down trees in Bell County. There were several branches scattered across the street and a few trees knocked down on Wedel Cemetery Rd. just outside of Temple.

Hundreds of homes were left without power after gusty winds knocked down power lines.

Some storms even produced hail up to 2 inches which is roughly the size of an egg. Other areas saw quarter or half dollar size hail as the storms plowed through Central Texas.

