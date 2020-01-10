Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5PM: Hamilton, Lampasas, San Saba & Mills Counties

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Hamilton County in central Texas... Western Lampasas County in central Texas... Southeastern Mills County in central Texas... * Until 500 PM CST. * At 405 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Goldthwaite, or 22 miles northeast of San Saba, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.