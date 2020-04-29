Severe Weather hits Central Texas overnight

Severe Weather moved through Central Texas early Wednesday morning, leaving behind wind damage and hail.

In Little River-Academy, Kayla Love and Kimberly Nunez sent FOX44 News pictures of hail piled up like snow on their lawns.

The Wetherbee’s of Belton shared pictures of a tree branch that landed on their back porch. At this time, it does not look like there was extensive damage done to the home.





FOX44 News also received reports of power lines down in Limestone County and a house fire sparked by lightning in Chilton.

If you have pictures/video of hail or storm damage, please email them to news@kwkt.com.