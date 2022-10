Williamson County (FOX 44) — The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management says Monday night’s severe weather forced part of I-35 to shutdown.

At 9:20 p.m., the office posted on Facebook that several 18-wheelers had flipped on their side along the frontage road.

There is also one tractor trailer on its side on I-35. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area near and around the 11400 block of the interstate.

