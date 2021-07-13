Sewage system troubles in Rosebud leads to senior care residents being moved

Heavy rains led to large amounts of water getting into sewer lines in Rosebud, leading to a backup and the residents of the Heritage House facility being temporarily moved.

Kenny Ray Murray, Rosebud City Administrator explained, ” Yesterday due to heavy rains our sewer system received a large influx of rain water, temporarily overwhelming the system.

“The situation was temporary and crews are currently out looking for the damaged/open area responsible for the influx.”

A spokesperson for the parent company of Heritage House said that when the city contacted the facility to warn there might be issues with the city’s sewer system, they took action.

Liela Jones is the Vice President of Communications for Creative Solutions in Healthcare and explained what was done.

“When we received that warning, we began closely monitoring our water systems. When we noticed issues, we immediately contacted the city for further guidance. The city advised that any issues may not be resolved until after the rain had stopped. As a precautionary measure, we implemented our emergency preparedness plan which involved moving residents to sister facilities in the immediate area. Now that the rain has ended, and the issues have been resolved, we are deep cleaning the facility and will begin moving residents back home.”

A total of 29 of the residents were moved to the Atrium in Bellmead.