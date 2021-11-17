Sewer line break dumps sewage into Nolan Creek

The City of Belton reports a break in a sewer line has resulted in the discharge of more than 100,000 gallons of sewage with some of it getting into Nolan Creek.

Spokesman Paul Romer said the city is working to repair the line which is near the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Romer said the discharge is on private property and the property owner has been notified.

A statement issued by the city says the public should avoid contact with creek water that is downstream from the treatment plant and should not ingest the water.

If someone comes in contact with the water, the person should bathe and thoroughly wash clothes as soon as possible.

Additionally, fisherman should avoid any dead or dying fish. If a fisherman in the area catches a fish that he or she intends to consume make sure it is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified about the discharge, and a remediation plan is in development.





