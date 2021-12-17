Baylor University Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that took place on December 4th.

According to an arrest warrant, Baylor University freshman student 19-year-old James Shadle sexually assaulted a woman while the two were in his room.

In the affidavit, Shadle is accused of trying to take the woman’s clothes off and force himself on her while she repeatedly told him no.

At one point, she told police he got on top of her and forcibly raped her.

Investigators say Shadle admitted to several people that he sexually assaulted the woman.

Baylor University could not provide any information about this case, but did say the Title IX office provides supportive measures, including access to counseling and academic support, changes to housing, and other safety measures.