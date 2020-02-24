Shake up of Waco leadership announced

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The City of Waco is making major changes to its leadership, including the police department.

Current Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt will become the new Assistant City Manager. Holt will remain the police chief until a new chief is selected. Assistant Chiefs Frank Gentsch, Robert Lanning, and Mark Norcross will help with day to day oversight.

Chief Ryan Holt
Waco Police

Holt will oversee the departments of Police, Fire, Animal Services, Cameron Park Zoo, and Parks and Recreation.

Bradley Ford
Waco Assistant City Manager

Current Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford has been promoted to Deputy City Manager. Ford will oversee the operations of all City Departments and will continue his focus on economic development, as well as Planning and Inspection Services.

Wiley Stem
Waco City Manager

City Manager Wiley Stem III will focus on City Council Priorities and overall administration and goals of Waco.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44