Shake up of Waco leadership announced

The City of Waco is making major changes to its leadership, including the police department.

Current Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt will become the new Assistant City Manager. Holt will remain the police chief until a new chief is selected. Assistant Chiefs Frank Gentsch, Robert Lanning, and Mark Norcross will help with day to day oversight.

Chief Ryan Holt

Waco Police

Holt will oversee the departments of Police, Fire, Animal Services, Cameron Park Zoo, and Parks and Recreation.

Bradley Ford

Waco Assistant City Manager

Current Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford has been promoted to Deputy City Manager. Ford will oversee the operations of all City Departments and will continue his focus on economic development, as well as Planning and Inspection Services.

Wiley Stem

Waco City Manager

City Manager Wiley Stem III will focus on City Council Priorities and overall administration and goals of Waco.