Share some love with local veterans this Valentine’s Day

CENTRAL TEXAS – Valentine’s Day is on its way. It is a time of sharing and a time for caring.

You can show some very special people at the VA Medical Centers in Temple and Waco how much you care by sending Valentine’s Day cards or actually taking time to visit them during the National Salute to Veterans on February 14.

Activities at Temple start at 1:00 p.m. and at Waco at 9:00 a.m. Show those who have given so much they are not forgotten. Valentine’s Day is a great time to say thanks to America’s heroes. For more information, call Voluntary Service at 254-743-2893.

For more information, you can check out the Facebook page here.