Share Your Survivor: Della Watson

We’ve made it to the end of October, and all month long FOX44 has been honoring breast cancer survivors by sharing their stories. Now we share the story of one of our very own.

Della Watson plays a key role in keeping our station running smoothly, and she’s a breast cancer survivor.

Della was diagnosed in August 2011 – and with two different types of breast cancer. Her battle ended in August 2015, when Della conquered cancer.











(Courtesy: Della Watson)

She says the support of family and loved ones kept her encouraged and inspired to get through some days that weren’t so easy.

Her message to survivors and warriors out there is to keep praying, and keep believing in your happy ending, because they’re real – and she’s living hers out everyday.

“There is a happy ending. So just know that. I know you’re hearing a lot of stories – that you’re hearing a lot of the not-so-happy ending stories, but there are ten or 20 happy ending stories for every bad ending that you’re hearing,” Della says.

We at FOX44 are so grateful for Della, and we know her story will continue to help others.

We would also like to send a thank you to the brave women who have shared their survivor stories with us. For many, the battle with breast cancer isn’t over – but this month you have helped remind us that with faith, love and support, we can conquer anything.