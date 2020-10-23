Share Your Survivor: Donna Renfrow

FOX44 is honoring breast cancer survivors all month long by sharing their stories.

Donna Renfrow is the mother-in-law of our own Adam Hooper. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2000 after first noticing a lump on her own. It wasn’t until later that doctors discovered a second tumor behind the original one, as well as evidence the cancer had spread to a few lymphnodes.

After a mastectomy and a year of life-draining chemo therapy, Donna recovered and is now cancer-free. She spoke with FOX44 about this grueling journey and what she held on to as she went to battle for her life.

“Whenever you have a life-changing experience like this, you have what I call God’s peace. There is a lot of people that don’t know what I’m talking about. But a lot of people do. You feel like everything is gonna be alright. No matter what, everything is going to be okay. It was all about holding on to that and know everything is going to be okay. I trusted God and my doctors. A lot of women think this is a death sentence. It’s not. It’s been 20 years, and I am still here.”

Donna says she gets excited with every birthday now, and loves the thought of growing older with her family.

You can view our full interview with Donna below.

We at FOX44 want to hear about your survivor. You can send the person’s name, photo and story to news@kwkt.com. We will feature as many as we can on FOX44 News and on FOX44News.com.