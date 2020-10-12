Share Your Survivor: Marcy Thomas

FOX44 is honoring breast cancer survivors all month long by sharing their stories.

Marcy Thomas is a 50-year-old three-time breast cancer survivor. The Midway High School graduate was first diagnosed at 24 years old. At this time, she was living in Houston after college.

She was again diagnosed at 27 years, and then at 48 years old. From 1999 to 2016, she lived in Hawaii and adopted her kids with her husband.

Now Marcy and her husband are back in Waco, keeping healthy and staying active. Marcy has been involved with Susan G. Komen for over 25 years.

