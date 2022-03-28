WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition (HOTHC) have collaborated to draft a Strategic Plan For Ending Homelessness, and will be conducting several public community meetings to get the views of citizens on homelessness within the City of Waco.

The City of Waco serves as the lead agency for the Continuum of Care through a partnership with The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition. This partnership ensures the Continuum Care is managed in accordance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to promote a communitywide commitment to ending homelessness – and to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families.

The purpose of the plan is to lead the strategic planning and program development and implementation to end homelessness within the City of Waco and the Heart of Texas region of Central Texas.

The plan promotes coordination of service providers within the coalition, and local efforts and proposes goals, objectives, and strategies to help Waco and the coalition better serve those experiencing and are at risk of homelessness.

Three public community meetings will be held to receive citizens’ comments regarding the Strategic Plan For Ending Homlessness prior to the City implementing the plan. The first will be at 6:00 p.m. Monday, at the Dewey Park Recreation Center – located at 925 N 9th Street.

If you have any comments regarding the Plan, you can email DraftHomelessPlanFeedback@wacotx.gov.