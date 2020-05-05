Shawn Reynolds named Temple Police Chief

TEMPLE, Texas – City Manager Brynn Myers has announced Shawn Reynolds will become Temple’s next Police Chief.

A veteran of the U. S. Navy, Reynolds comes to Temple from the City of Olathe, Kansas – where he has served as Deputy Chief of Police-Operations since 2016 and served as Deputy Chief of Police-Administration from 2014-2016.

Reynolds joined the Olathe Police Department in 1996 and has risen through the ranks, holding positions of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, detective, undercover operative, field training officer, major and investigations commander. He also served as an officer with the Leavenworth Police Department from 1994-1996.

Reynolds holds a master’s degree in organizational administration with an emphasis in leadership, and a bachelor’s degree in management and human relations from MidAmerica Nazarene University, in Olathe, Kansas. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

As an Adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice with MidAmerica Nazarene University and Johnson County Regional Police Academy, Reynolds is a published author of Time, Deadlines, Demands and Decision-Making, Crisis Negotiations, Managing Critical Incidents and Hostage Situations in Law Enforcement and Corrections.

“I am humbled to have been selected as the Police Chief for the City of Temple. I look forward to working alongside the hardworking, dedicated, and professional men and women of the Temple Police Department, the City of Temple, and the Temple community,” Reynolds said. “It is a distinct honor to be able to serve and I am looking forward to building strong relationships together.”

The City selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments.

SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process produced an incredibly strong field of candidates. The City received 56 applications from candidates in 21 states.

The City and Reynolds are still working through the timing of his transition to Temple, and will provide a start date as soon as it is available.

Source: City of Temple