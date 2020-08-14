Shelter Dog Gets New Lease on life With Veteran

Waco, Tx- One local veteran got a surprise when he went to pick up a dog from the Waco Humane Society.

A disabled army veteran named Earl visited the Humane Society of Central Texas earlier this week in hopes of finding a dog to share his life. A volunteer decided to show him Candycane who was mistreated in her former life, and she has been despondent since arriving at the shelter last week.

Staff say, when Candycane saw Earl, her entire demeanor changed, and that her tail wagged for the first time since she arrived at the shelter. He was also smitten with her, and decided that he did not need to see any other dogs – she was the one. He told staff that he needed to wait until Friday to be able to pay the $50 adoption fee. But staff had a surprise for him.

He was the first adoption of the day and it was sponsored by Greg May Honda in support of Clear The Shelter month, so Candycane’s adoption was free. It brought Earl and the staff to tears. He was able to bring his new companion home sooner than he thought.