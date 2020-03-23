Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Shelter in Place order issued for Bell County until April 3

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County has issued a Shelter in Place order going in effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday night. The order will last until April 3rd.

According to a live conference streamed on the Bell County Emergency Management Facebook page on Monday afternoon, individuals are not allowed to leave their homes except for essential activities, government activities, or essential business.

Essential jobs include grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations, auto supplies stores, and construction stores. People are allowed to get exercise outside, but to practice social distancing when doing so.

As of March 23, Bell County has reported 16 cases of COVID-19.

Bell-County-Shelter-in-PlaceDownload

Source: Bell County Emergency Management

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Exclusive Border Report Content

More Border Report

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44