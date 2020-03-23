Shelter in Place order issued for Bell County until April 3

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County has issued a Shelter in Place order going in effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday night. The order will last until April 3rd.

According to a live conference streamed on the Bell County Emergency Management Facebook page on Monday afternoon, individuals are not allowed to leave their homes except for essential activities, government activities, or essential business.

Essential jobs include grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations, auto supplies stores, and construction stores. People are allowed to get exercise outside, but to practice social distancing when doing so.

As of March 23, Bell County has reported 16 cases of COVID-19.

Source: Bell County Emergency Management