WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – 2023 is the Shepherd’s Heart food pantry’s second year to have the Hunger Hero Competition.

The fundraiser allows businesses in the community to come together to compete in an effort to raise funds and food targeted to feed children during the summer months.

Bob Gager is the owner of Shepherd’s Heart food pantry. Having experienced food insecurity as a child, he made it his mission to help the estimated 9,000 children in Waco who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

In 2022, Shepherd’s Heart created a unique way to collect resources to feed hungry children – a competition that would allow local businesses to compete in an effort to raise funds to target child food insecurity – especially during the summertime.

“During the summer months, it’s typical for children not to get a whole lot of food,” says Gager.

Gager adds that it’s because impoverished children don’t have access to a school lunch in the summer.

“And what we’re hoping to be able to do is shorten that gap, so that we can have kids that haven’t lost their cognitive skills because they’re getting the right kind of food,” Gager says.

The Hunger Hero Competition is the leading force in combating child hunger. For the second year in a row, VanTran in Waco was declared the winner – contributing over 2,500 food items this year. That’s not all.

“Our total cash that was contributed to the food pantry on behalf of VanTran was something in excess of $8,000,” says VanTran CEO Don Bolin.

But the company says it’s not about the winning.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is really that we are contributing to the Waco community and allowing kids to be able to eat and sustain themselves through the summer,” says Allison Bulkley, with VanTran.

Bulkley says it’s also an investment in our future.

“Kids that we’re feeding in these schools today could end up being the leaders of businesses and organizations in this community 20 years from now,” Bulkley adds.

Donations make a difference for struggling parents who have to decide whether to pay the bills or feed their children.