Sheriff’s Department raises money for single mother who lost house

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas: Annie Anthony was awoken by a lightning strike hitting her home early Wednesday morning. Moments later, with her boyfriend, young son and some clothes, they watched as the house was engulfed in flames.

Everyone inside the duplex got out unharmed, but nearly everything else was destroyed. Anthony was only able to recover a few everyday items.

“[We recovered] some clothes, some shoes, that’s pretty much it,” Anthony said. “Everything else was destroyed for the most part.”

Anthony credits the smoke detectors for her alarm, allowing the family to get out before the flames burst through the roof.

“People, they sleep through those smoke detectors and they don’t really think anything of lightning and storms,” Anthony said. “I’m just glad we were able to make it out because it would have been terrible if people didn’t.”

Anthony works as a corrections officer at the McLennan County Jail to support her seven-year old son and they only moved into the house in January.

The McLennan Country Sheriff’s Department has raised over $5,000 through a GoFundMe page to help her start over. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Department said, “We are thankful that she and her son were able to get out alive. Things can be replaced.”

“With everything that’s going on in the world and people still can, you know, pitch in and help those in need, it just makes me feel really good,” Anthony said. “I’m just so thankful for that.”

Anthony says she would love to come back to the neighborhood is possible because her son had made friends with their neighbors and his school is only a short drive away.

For now, the freshest memories are the tough ones.

“It makes me sad, because this was home and I really hate even coming by this area,” Anthony said. “It just gets me sad all over.”

Donations are being collected at the McLennan County Employee Federal Credit Union at 215 N Fifth Street in Waco and online on GoFundMe.