Sheriff’s Office says human trafficking suspect admitted overstaying visa

Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit say in a statement that a man caught in an undercover operation indicated in interviews that he is not currently in the United States legally, overstaying his past visas.

Romualdo Aguirre Rosas was arrested as the unit conducted an undercover operation targeting persons attempting to purchase sex from minors.

A statement released by the unit stated that during the operation contact was made with a man later identified as Rosas after he answered an online advertisement.

The statement said that during the communication, he requested sexual acts with an adult and a minor indicating he would pay for the acts.

He was provided with the location to meet and was arrested by detectives, charged with prostitution and prostitution with a minor.

He was booked into the McLennan County Jail but jail records indicate he had posted $7,000 bond and had been released as of Wednesday morning.