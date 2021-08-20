LIVE NOW /
Shoemaker High School student accused of assaulting Killeen ISD police officer

Local News
KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen teenager is facing possible criminal charges after an incident on one high school campus.

The Killeen Independent School District Police Department tells FOX 44 that a student at Shoemaker High School assaulted one of their officers this morning.

According to KISD, a 15-year-old student made a verbal threat to a teacher, prompting a KISD police officer to come to the classroom. When the officer arrived, KISD says the student assaulted the officer causing him to go to the hospital.

Authorities took the teenager to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center and will face formal charges.

Source: Killeen Independent School District Police Department

