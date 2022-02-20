Waco Police are searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy Sunday evening.

The shooting took place around 8:40 p.m. near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue.

That is where officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound.

An ambulance took the 16-year-old to a hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

Right now, police are not saying anything about a possible motive for the shooting or giving a description of the shooter.

This report with be updated as more information becomes available.