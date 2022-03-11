KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a Killeen apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 10:32 p.m. Thursday to the Village Creek Apartments, located at 2900 Illinois Avenue, in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate this incident. If you have any information, you can contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-(TIPS) 8477.

Source: Killeen Police Department