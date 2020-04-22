Shooting at Waco apartment complex leads to pursuit

WACO, Texas – Waco Police were involved in a chase Wednesday afternoon stemming from an incident at Trendwood Apartments.

Police say a silver four-door sedan was involved in a shooting at the apartment complex.

The pursuit began on Turner Street and Lenox Street in east Waco, and ended at W Waco Drive and Novelty Street.







Officers say the driver ran off, but officers caught him. Two children were also in the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle involved in the pursuit ended up being unrelated to the shooting at the apartments.

The driver is accused of endangering the two children in the vehicle.