Shooting during Killeen burglary leaves one seriously wounded

Killeen police Friday were piecing together just what happened during a burglary where shots were fired and one man was left wounded.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers got a call t 9:50 a.m. from the 4200 block of Corinne Drive regarding a burglary in progress.

As officers were enroute, they got updated information that shots had been fired and one person had been hit.

Once on the scene, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The wounded man was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center with his condition unknown Friday afternoon.