COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one injured.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of the P.O.E.T.S Billiards and Bar on Texas Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe this is not a random incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.