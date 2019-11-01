Shooting kills one, injures another at The Grove Apartments

WACO, Texas – A Halloween party turned deadly late Thursday night at The Grove Apartments on University Parks Drive, just a few minutes from the Baylor University campus.

After a verbal altercation, a gunman shot and killed a 22-year-old man. Police have not released his name, but family and friends have confirmed the victim is Dairse Holder.

Another victim, Davion Hawkins, was wounded – but has already been released from the hospital.

One resident heard the shots and the reality was stranger than fiction.

“I was watching a movie with my girlfriend, and I heard something that sounded like firecrackers and then a bunch of people shouting,” the resident says. “I was shocked because I never in my wildest dreams did I think something like that would happen at my own apartment complex.”

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting at this time.