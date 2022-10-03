HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm.

Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there were two victims. One of the victims went into Hill County, near Hubbard, where they were helped by the Hill County Sheriff’s Office and the local EMS. The other victim went towards Prairie Hill and was assisted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office – in addition to local EMS and fire services.

Sheriff Agnew says a suspect has been identified, but has not been found as of 3 a.m. Monday. All three individuals knew each other, and they were not random victims.

According to the City of Hubbard, the suspect’s direction of travel is unknown – but investigators have information by pinging the suspect’s phone. As of Sunday night, the suspect is apparently deep into Limestone County.

The Hubbard Police Department is staged at each entrance into the city. There is not an active investigation inside the city limits, nor at the city lakes.

This investigation is ongoing.