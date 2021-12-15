KILLEEN, Texas – A shooting victim was found near a Killeen fire station, and is now in the hospital.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call Tuesday afternoon in reference to a shots heard disturbance in the 500 block of Avenue G.

When officers arrived, they were advised of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Central Fire Station. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in an unknown condition.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating, and believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Killeen Police Department