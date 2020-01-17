Shoplifting becomes violent, becomes robbery at Killeen Walmart

A 21-year-old Killeen man is now facing a felony robbery charge after what might have been a simple theft turned more serious earlier this week.

Killeen police were called to the Walmart in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard Tuesday evening just before 9:00 p.m.

They found that a man who had been trying to leave the store without paying for merchandise fought with a loss prevention officer who had tried to stop him, resulting in injuries to the officer.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old James Aaron Cabrera, Jr.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Cabrera and he was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday.

His bond was set at $100,000 on the robbery charge.

He was also charged with possession of marijuana.

