Killeen police report a shot was fired during a daylight robbery of a person outside near the Killeen Walmart Thursday.

Police were called to the area on Lowes Boulevard at 3:09 p.m. Thursday.

There they found the victim who escaped injury in the incident.,

He told officers a man had approached him, fired a shot and demanded his personal property.

He took items from the man and fled on foot.

The police investigation is ongoing.