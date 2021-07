Waco police report no one was hurt when a shot was fired during a robbery of a Subway restaurant early Monday morning.

Police were called at 1:41 a.m. at the Subway location in the 5500 block of Bosque Boulevard.

The report indicated two men entered the store and demanded the money from the employees.

During the incident, one of the robbers did discharges a firearm.

The men had gone before police arrived.