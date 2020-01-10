Shot fired during Temple burglary

Temple police say burglars broke into a house Thursday night, but left empty handed, firing at least one shot as they left.

Police were called to the 400 block of East Zenith Avenue on a report of a burglary in progress.

The victims told officers that three or four men they did not know broke in the back door of their home.

They did not say anything and did not take anything, but turned around and ran out of the home.

The victims told the officers that as the suspects fled the scene they heard a gunshot.

No one was hurt.