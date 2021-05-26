Shot fired at house in Harker Heights, one arrested

A 22-year-old man remains in the Bell County Jail under $100,000 bond following a Sunday incident in which at least one shot was fired at a Harker Heights house while people were inside.

HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart said officers were called to the 200 block of West Mockingbird Sunday on a report of a shots-fired disturbance.

As the investigation unfolded, officers determined that there had been an argument and a man pulled a gun and fired the shot.

No one was hurt.

Raymond Latroy Houston was identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.