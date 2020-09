Temple police report no one was injured when a shot was reported fired through the bedroom window of a home.

Police report the report came in at 9:15 p.m. from a residence in the 900 block of South 22nd Street.

They reported the residents were inside but were not hit.

There were no suspects identified and there was no information on a description of suspects or vehicle.

Police were not able to find any shell casings at the scene.