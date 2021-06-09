Shots fired at Bellmead Bell Mart convenience store

Bellmead police say a woman was shot at while trying to escape an assailant at the Bell Mart convenience store Tuesday night.

Spokesperson Brenda Kinsey said it happened about 7:00 p.m. at 2917 Bellmead Drive.

Officers responded to a shots fired call and on arrival the victim told them she had been pumping gas when a man came up to her, grabbed her by the arm and placed something against her side.

The victim was able to pull away and began running at which time the man started shooting at the passenger side of her car.

She told police he then ran to a nearby white Chevy Impala and drove away.

Witnesses said the suspect was about six feet tall, thin build and was wearing a black face covering and wearing a black hoodie.

Witnesses confirmed the description of the get away vehicle and noted that it did not have license plates on it.

Bellmead police ask that anyone with further information call them at 254-799-0251.