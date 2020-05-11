Shots fired at Killeen McDonald’s, Police investigating

KILLEEN, Texas- An investigation is on-going after shots were fired at a Killeen McDonald’s

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 1105 S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a shots fired call at approximately 4:18pm.

Officers were told that a man and woman were involved in a domestic disturbance.

The man is said to have discharged a weapon towards the vehicle that was occupied by the woman and three children.

Minor injuries were reported from broken glass.

An investigation continues.