A 24-year-old Belton man is being held on felony deadly conduct charges, and held in connection with shots fired at Interstate 35 traffic.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Manuel Alegria Tovar on the deadly conduct charge – but in addition, was also being held without bond on an immigration violation charge.

City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Belton Police got a call on Thursday night from the area of Spring Street in reference to shots being heard fired.

Moments later, an additional call was received about a truck and trailer being shot while going south on Interstate 35. The operator of the truck reported seeing the muzzle flashes from the weapon, as well as hearing several shots to the west of the roadway as he passed.

Police processed the scenes for evidence with further investigation, leading them to identify Tovar as the suspect in the case.

Tovar was picked up and booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday afternoon, with the additional immigration charge being filed on Sunday evening.