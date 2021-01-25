Shots fired at Waco convenience store

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating after a report of shots fired in east Waco.

Officers were originally sent to the Estelle Maxie Apartment Complex on Monday morning. When they arrived, they discovered an unknown person discharged a firearm near the corner store in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Officers went to this location and found multiple shell casings on the ground, but were not able to find any person related to the shooting.

This case is under investigation. FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Waco Police Department